3 trades Steelers can make to offset Matt Canada’s buffoonery
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Matt Canada problem. It's been well documented. However, what can Pittsburgh's front office do to offset their OC's incompetence?
By Mark Powell
Steelers could use some help at tight end
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has missed the last few games, and while his return could be imminent, it speaks to just how badly this team needs depth at the position. Perhaps this is a smaller move than upgrading Canada's system with a new QB, but it's also a far more realistic trade.
Darnell Washington has the chance to be something special, but he hasn't provided much in the receiving game. Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey listed several potential options last week, including Mike Gesicki of the New England Patriots and Austin Hooper of the Las Vegas Raiders. Either would be serviceable and would give a young quarterback like Pickett another outlet, which he desperately needs playing behind this offensive line.
Pickett is not going anywhere, at least not for another year. He's fresh off another impressive fourth-quarter comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. Why not provide him with another big body to help improve the passing attack?