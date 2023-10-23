3 trades Steelers can make to offset Matt Canada’s buffoonery
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Matt Canada problem. It's been well documented. However, what can Pittsburgh's front office do to offset their OC's incompetence?
By Mark Powell
Steelers need another big name in the secondary
It's no secret that the Steelers need help in the secondary. Pittsburgh's top-3 cornerbacks are Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and rookie Joey Porter Jr. The first two are well past their respective primes, while JPJ is still learning at the NFL level. Porter, Jr. could use some help on his tackling technique, as well.
Just a few short years ago, Pittsburgh took a big in-season swing when they acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. That decision has worked out in their favor thanks to then-GM Kevin Colbert. Could Jaylon Johnson of the Bears provide the same? Johnson knows he could be on the block soon.
“I’m not oblivious, I’m not blind, and I’m not exempt at the end of the day,” Johnson said Monday on 670 The Score. “When you trade Roquan away, when you trade Robert Quinn away, man, you can trade anybody away. So, I mean, I’m definitely not exempt. I know what’s going on. I know what is to be figured out and different things like that. At the end of the day, the Bears got to do what’s best for them, and I got to do what’s best for me. Whatever happens with that happens. I’m not forcing anything. Like I’ve been saying from day one, I want to stay here. This is my first team, my home, I bought a house here, everything. All my plans were to stay in Chicago.”
Johnson has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season. Were the Bears competitive, he would not be on the block. Ryan Poles is hunting for more draft picks, and it would be wise of Pittsburgh to make the call.