Ranking the 5 dumbest solutions to the Pittsburgh Steelers QB problem
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to rectify their quarterback woes, but they have to be smart about it.
By John Buhler
1. Signing Ryan Tannehill to compete with Kenny Pickett for the job
If you want the city of Pittsburgh to cease existing, allow Arthur Smith to run rampant in his first year coordinating the offense by letting him sign Ryan Tannehill in free agency. Together, Smith and Tannehill did extraordinary things on the Tennessee Titans. I will never forget the 2019 team that fell to Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game. That was four, going on five years ago, people...
By signing Tannehill to compete with Kenny Pickett, you might as well punt on 2024 all together. In fact, you are better served watching Pat Narduzzi doing whatever he does on Saturdays at Pitt than watching Steelers on Sunday. Adding Tannehill to the roster means the Steelers are giving up on 2024. It if means drafting Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe or Shedeur Sanders, then super!
However, this is a Mike Tomlin-coached team. He will refuse to let his team lose more than eight games a season. Not only will the Steelers remain in the awful middle of the NFL hierarchy, but they will have some how found a way to become even more mid at quarterback than they already were. I didn't think that was possible. Barring a great working relationship, there is no upside in this move.
The saddest part in all this is it feels like an inevitability if the Steelers cannot trade for Justin Fields.