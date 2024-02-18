Ranking the 5 dumbest solutions to the Pittsburgh Steelers QB problem
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to rectify their quarterback woes, but they have to be smart about it.
By John Buhler
2. Re-signing Mason Rudolph to compete with Kenny Pickett for the job
If the Steelers do this, then they are not a serious football team. Despite having a top-three fanbase in the sport, the not-so-dynamic duo of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph should give the Steelers precisely one standalone/primetime game next season. To be fair, I really like Rudolph heading into this offseason. It serves him to find another place to play because the Steelers did not respect him.
Not to say it has the potential to be as explosive as what life could be like if Baker Mayfield came to town, but running it back with whatever last year was has the potential to be incredibly toxic. This is how Mike Tomlin loses complete control of the locker room for one final time. While I think Rudolph could get this team to maybe 10-7 as the starter, I could also see the Steelers being a 6-11 team...
It is time for Rudolph to move on, and it might be time to rip the Pickett band-aid off. Rudolph may have trade value on the open market if he is re-signed, especially if a starter elsewhere got hurt. Pickett's value is depreciating by the day. Keeping both around sends messages to the league that the Steelers are closer to being hoarders than they are to being a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
As it is with everything in this predicament, the Steelers should not have drafted Pickett in 2022...