The most obvious Steelers' free-agent addition just became available
Without question, the most obvious fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency is now available.
By John Buhler
As expected, Jonnu Smith no longer plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Smith may have had 50 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns last season, but guess who else is not in Flowery Branch anymore? Arthur Smith! Well, well, well. One Smith leads to another... With Arthur Smith now taking over as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect for Jonnu Smith to follow him.
Jonnu Smith played for Arthur Smith originally when they were on the Tennessee Titans. Arthur Smith spent a decade on three different coaching staffs in Nashville before getting his own team in Atlanta three years ago. Well, three straight years of 7-10 B.S. has led us to this point. He goes to Pittsburgh where he will run a ground-centric offense for Mike Tomlin because Tomlin loves him some control.
As for Jonnu Smith, he just wants somewhere to play. To me, he will be in the league for as long as Arthur Smith is calling plays. He may never be a head coach again, but he was a very good offensive coordinator when he was on Mike Vrabel's staff in Tennessee. His stock may be at an all-time low in Pittsburgh, but he should be markedly better than what the Steelers had previously in Matt Canada.
By releasing Smith, the Falcons have freed up more cap space, as well as more balls for Kyle Pitts.
Look for the Falcons to prioritize adding a wide receiver or two this offseason under a new regime.
Jonnu Smith is almost certainly going to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers
For Smith, he can succeed playing for his former head coach in Pittsburgh as a part of Tomlin's staff. The Steelers are probably not going to be stretching the field with Kenny Pickett at quarterback anytime soon. Thus, it probably serves them to bring in a guy who tried to get the most out of Desmond Ridder's limited talent. Pickett and Ridder are one and the same, which is problematic...
While a tight end is often a quarterback's safety valve, even the simplest throws have been challenging for Pickett to complete. That is why Tomlin brought in Smith to run his offense. The Steelers are going to be one of the most ground-centric attacks in football. It will probably be to the detriment of their already pedestrian passing game, but the Steelers should be top-five in rushing.
Adding a player like Smith to Pittsburgh's tight end group which already includes Pat Freiermuth would solidify the position.
As far as the veteran tight end is concerned, he will make plays in space and in crucial situations. While Smith played well at times in Atlanta, he was an ever-present reminder of how frustrating of a play-caller the former Falcons head coach was. His reluctancy to give up play-calling was another fatal flaw. He must have loved it more than anything, or Dave Ragone was so ill-equipped to do it.
Regardless, the Steelers are about to be more Smith than The Smiths. What difference does it make?
