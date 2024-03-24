Steelers may have just gotten lucky with Brandon Aiyuk trade chatter
Fortune may be in the favor of the Pittsburgh Steelers to end up dealing for Brandon Aiyuk.
By John Buhler
They will not write books about the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason. I mean, from a pure entertainment standpoint, it has fit the bill. However, it has been very loud and all over the place. I have no earthly idea what direction this team is going in, but I do know they will somehow win nine games next year, and that's about it. All the while, they may have stumbled into landing Brandon Aiyuk in a big trade.
After seeing Diontae Johnson leave for the Carolina Panthers this offseason, the Steelers need to add another wide receiver to pair opposite of the mercurial George Pickens. Despite being somewhat interested in dealing for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was just traded to the Tennessee Titans from the Kansas City Chiefs, that felt like a prayer in the dark more than anything. Here. We. Go...
So why now turn our undivided attention to Aiyuk? Well, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver has expressed his frustrations of playing in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He wants to be the focal point, but they also employ the likes of George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Learning to read the room is not a skill you gain in San Francisco, so Aiyuk can get his master's degree with Pittsburgh!
Every so often, a blind squirrel finds a nut, as the Steelers might have the leg up on landing Aiyuk.
Pittsburgh Steelers could be the lucky Brandon Aiyuk trade partner
This really comes down to the allocation of available resources. The Steelers need a new wide receiver. In their history, they have done an incredible job of developing talent at that position group. Because the Titans used so many resources in NFL free agency already, they may not have enough to entice San Francisco to pull the plug. Keep in mind that the Steelers play in the opposite conference.
It is why they are not a candidate to trade for Tee Higgins with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, just like he isn't bound for the Kansas City Chiefs either. While Kansas City could be in the market to add a receiver the caliber of Aiyuk, the Chiefs just beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl. There is no circumstance in which Aiyuk is traded from the 49ers to the Chiefs in this particular NFL offseason.
Although it takes two to make a trade, the Steelers and 49ers could be the best of buds here soon if things sour between Aiyuk and San Francisco in the coming weeks. It would need to be before the 2024 NFL Draft, so that the 49ers can counterbalance losing Aiyuk. San Francisco would want picks for Aiyuk, not necessarily a player going the other way. Again, the Steelers do check a lot of boxes.
Other teams desperate for a wide receiver could emerge, but you have to like the Steelers' chances.