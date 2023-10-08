3 Steelers not named Matt Canada who should be fired or benched for terrible offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive ineptitude has reached a new level of terrible against the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into the bye week, something has to change.
By Mark Powell
Steelers need to make radical changes to the offensive line
Pittsburgh's offensive line has been among the worst in football, which hasn't helped the like of Canada and Pickett make a good impression early this season. The line's issues have long been masked by Canada's inept play-calling, but there's a reason they drafted Broderick Jones in last April's NFL Draft.
Jones entered the starting lineup with Dan Moore's injury, which is a step in the right direction. However, this offensive line hasn't progressed since 2022 (minus a brief stretch at the end of last season), which does not bode well for offensive line coach Pat Meyer. Meyer was hired in February of 2022, and frankly may not have a place in the Steelers organization should these same struggles continue all season long.
As bad as Pittsburgh has been offensively, it all starts at the line of scrimmage. If the Steelers are getting beat up front, they are unlikely to win most downs, which is precisely what is happening on a weekly basis.