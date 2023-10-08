3 Steelers not named Matt Canada who should be fired or benched for terrible offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive ineptitude has reached a new level of terrible against the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into the bye week, something has to change.
By Mark Powell
Matt Canada shouldn't be the only Steelers coach fired
When Matt Canada allegedly received a 'promotion', a term Mike Tomlin has since denied, quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan did not get that same good news. Sullivan was named by some as a possible replacement for Canada. After all, Pittsburgh has elevated the QB coach to OC several times before, including Randy Fichtner and then Canada himself. But if those two are any indication, Pittsburgh should be hiring external candidates.
Sullivan was brought in at the end of Ben Roethlisberger's tenure, which didn't exactly go smoothly. He's also coached up Pickett for the previous two seasons. He's essentially Canada's right-hand man. If Canada goes during the bye week, so should Sullivan. The duo hasn't done much to improve the Steelers offense over their tenures in Pittsburgh.
Sullivan has some experience as an OC via the Buccaneers and Giants, so there's a good chance Tomlin would not heed that advice, and make Sullivan the head play-caller were he to let Canada go midseason. During the offseason, however, hiring from outside the organization is essential.