4 big-name free agents for Steelers to avoid like the plague
The Steelers need to make clever moves in free agency, but avoiding these four players will be crucial for Pittsburgh.
3. Tre'Davious White, CB
The decision to release Patrick Peterson leaves a pretty significant hole in the Steelers' secondary. Landing a big-name replacement like Tre'Davious White will be a temptation for the team's front office. Unfortunately for White, it's one Pittsburgh needs to avoid.
White was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his prime, but his recent injury issues are a major red flag for a team like the Steelers. He didn't look like the same player in his brief stint for Buffalo last season after his torn ACL in 2021. Add in the significant Achilles injury White suffered in 2023 and it's easy to wonder if he'll ever be a quality starter again.
That injury risk combined with the depth of cornerback options available in free agency makes it vital for the Steelers to look elsewhere to replace Peterson. Bringing Steven Nelson back into the fold is the type of signing the Steelers should be looking at instead. He may not have the upside of White, but he has a far higher floor as a player.
It's also possible that Pittsburgh could leverage a mid-round draft pick to fill their need for a new nickel corner on the cheap. It's an important position for the Steelers to fill but they shouldn't gamble on White to be a full-time starter. His injury issues represent too much risk for Khan and his front office.