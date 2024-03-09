4 big-name free agents for Steelers to avoid like the plague
The Steelers need to make clever moves in free agency, but avoiding these four players will be crucial for Pittsburgh.
2. Mekhi Becton, OT
The Steelers' desire to run the ball with a physical attack will always make a massive tackle like Mekhi Becton an interesting option for them in free agency. If Pittsburgh wants to learn why they should avoid signing Becton they need only ask officials with the Jets about their frustrations with the former first-round pick.
At first glance, Becton is an appealing prospect due to his unique combination of gigantic size and quick feet. His best reps on film really flash. He's the type of tackle who can not only set the edge but cave it in with his rare power at the point of attack.
The problem with Becton is that he's far too inconsistent to fulfill his potential as a starting offensive lineman. It's not just the injuries that he struggled with in New York that should give the Steelers pause. Even when he was healthy he struggled to produce as a quality starter despite his obvious athletic gifts.
Dan Moore is not the long-term answer for the Steelers at left tackle but Becton isn't going to supplant him as the team's starter in 2024. There will be a team in free agency that bets on Becton to be their new starter at left tackle due to the lack of other quality options available. If that team turns out to be the Steelers it could be disastrous for the team's hopes of Super Bowl contention in 2024.