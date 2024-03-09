4 big-name free agents for Steelers to avoid like the plague
The Steelers need to make clever moves in free agency, but avoiding these four players will be crucial for Pittsburgh.
1. Russell Wilson, QB
The status of Kenny Pickett as the Steelers' starting quarterback may end up being the biggest headline emanating from Pittsburgh during the 2024 campaign. If Tomlin and his staff really believe Pickett is the team's long-term answer at the game's most important position they need to do everything they can to insulate him from drama.
Signing Russell Wilson would be the very opposite of quieting the nose around Pickett. If he arrives as the presumed backup in Pittsburgh it will immediately pile tons of pressure on Pickett to play perfect football right from the opening whistle of the regular season. Any bad game will only cause fans to clamor to give Wilson his chance to right the team's offensive ship.
The potential Pickett-Wilson competition is only complicated by the harsh reality that WIlson might give the Steelers a better chance to win in the short term. He isn't a perfect offensive fit for every scheme but he could be a good fit in Pittsburgh due to his mobility and ability to hurt opposing defenses via play action. His veteran savvy also gives him a significant advantage over Pickett in the short term.
The Steelers are clearly interested in WIlson's services but they need to think long and hard before they invite that sort of controversy. Tomlin is a strong coach who can quell that kind of noise for a bit, but he can't stifle it forever. Bringing Wilson into the fold could undermine Pickett's status as the team's starting signal-caller on a permanent basis.