5 dream Pittsburgh Steelers free agent targets if money was no object
3. Connor Williams, C (Miami Dolphins)
Ask any Steelers fan and they'll be sure to tell you that Mason Cole has been a bonafide problem for this offense in recent years. Sure, not ever having Matt Canada in the building or not using a first-round pick on Kenny Pickett would've surely made things better on that side of the ball, but having an ineffective center only exacerbates the issues.
Cole struggled with his snapping -- which you could argue is the biggest part of the job -- but was also a substandard performer in both run blocking and pass protection this past season. Many have most likely rightly speculated that the Steelers will make center a priority in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that's largely because of their financial situation.
Since we're not considering the money, then Connor Williams jumps off the page as a fit for Pittsburgh. He's by far the best free agent center in this offseason's class as the former Cowboy who spent the last couple of years with the Miami Dolphins would represent a monumentally important upgrade for the Steelers.
Despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 14, which could put his available for the start of the 2024 season into question, Williams was an elite run blocker in Mike McDaniel's zone scheme. That could translate well to Arthur Smith's stretch heavy stylings with a movable piece like Williams in the middle. He's also effective in the passing game too, which is why he would be a top priority if Pittsburgh had the money to make it happen.