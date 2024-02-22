5 dream Pittsburgh Steelers free agent targets if money was no object
2. L'Jarius Sneed, CB (Kansas City Chiefs)
Once Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff in Pittsburgh decided to fully commit to giving rookie Joey Porter Jr. time on the field as a starter, we saw the Penn State product really begin to develop all of the signs of a cornerback who has the goods and could be a great player in this league.
The issue for the Steelers, however, was clearly the guys playing opposite of him throughout the season. Patrick Peterson may have been a fantastic veteran mentor for JPJ, but his own play showed that the former first-round pick's best days in the NFL are behind him. Beyond that, Levi Wallace was a migraine-inducing presence while the rest of the secondary was simply lacking.
Subsequently, this is another commonly associated position with the Steelers in regards to NFL Draft targets. This is a rich cornerback class and, especially with the 20th overall pick, it's a position that Pittsburgh could very reasonably be keeping their eyes peeled and find a starter in Round 1 to pair with Porter Jr.
It would be even more ideal, however, if Pittsburgh had the funds to do something like that in the draft but also make a splash in free agency with a player like L'Jarius Sneed. Former Bears corner Jaylon Johnson would also work, but Sneed stands out just slightly more in my book as someone who would pair with JPJ well and fit the Steelers mentality.
Sneed is more of a gluey coverage corner than Porter Jr. while still bringing a similar physicality and aggression that could help form a fearsome duo. He's going to get a deal like one of the NFL's highest-paid corners, which the Steelers clearly can't afford, but if they could, it's hard to think of a better fit at a position of true need.