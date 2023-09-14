Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward disaster, JJ Watt link, George Pickens drama
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: George Pickens addresses social media activity
Another season, another wide receiver controversy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with Antonio Brown gone, Mike Tomlin can't seem to rid himself of diva wide receivers. George Pickens is just the latest in a long line of talented Pittsburgh wideouts who make mistakes on social media.
After a tough offensive display on Sunday, Pickens appeared to like an Instagram comment suggesting he deserved better quarterback play. That, of course, would be a direct shot at Kenny Pickett if true. When presented with the info, Pickens denied liking the comment despite the screenshots in front of him, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
"We talked to him [Pickens] right before 1:30," Pryor said. "After he said that didn't happen, a couple of us checked the Instagram feed and the comment was still liked. I screenshotted it. Then the comment is gone and the like is gone."
Rather than owning up to his mistake or simply saying it was an accident, Pickens essentially made this matter worse by failing to take any responsibility. It also reflects poorly on Tomlin and Pickett, both of whom need to succeed this season if the Steelers are going to make a playoff run. It's been one week.
Pryor outlined how important this upcoming stretch is for Pickens, especially with Diontae Johnson out with an injury. Dealing with these petty social media dealings won't help.
"You need Pickens to play with a clear mind and be an effective part of this offense," Pryor said. "The thing that could be his undoing is if he doesn't get in control of those emotions and the frustration that he gets and doesn't know how to channel it."
Clearly, Pickens head is not in the right place.