Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward disaster, JJ Watt link, George Pickens drama
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward gets groin surgery, JJ Watt linked as a possible replacement, George Pickens explains his social media activity.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Could JJ Watt replace Cam Heyward?
As much as Steelers fans would love to feature both Watt brothers on their defense, it sounds unlikely, per the man himself. JJ Watt retired after last season with the Arizona Cardinals. Per Watt, he's enjoying retired life and isn't ready to return to the gridiron just yet.
“I love the City of Pittsburgh,” Watt said. “I love the people there, the way that they treat my brother, the history, the tradition, I have so much respect for that place. It is incredible. I’m enjoying being retired. It’s great.”
Pittsburgh has employed two of the Watt brothers in T.J. and Derek, with the former Watt being one of the highest-paid defensive players in football. While both have tried to recruit JJ to the Steel City previously, the contracts never lined up, and ultimately the elder Watt opted to retire this offseason rather than pursue one final opportunity to play with his brothers.
The Steelers will need to replace Cam Heyward internally at first, rather than pursuing an outside option. There's no guarantee Watt is in playing shape, either, given he wasn't involved in any training camp practices or preseason weight room activities.