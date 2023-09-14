Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward disaster, JJ Watt link, George Pickens drama
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward is out for the awhile
The Steelers defensive line struggled mightily on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. It was just one of many facets of the game San Francisco dominated in Pittsburgh. Yet, what made matters even worse was a groin injury suffered by defensive leader Cam Heyward, who will now undergo surgery.
Heyward underwent groin surgery this week, and is expected to miss at least eight weeks. He should be back halfway through the season, which surely isn't the worst-case scenario. However, Heyward's importance to this defense cannot be understated. Without him, the second and third levels of this defense will face more pressure than ever before.
The Ohio State product creates that initial surge that help Pittsburgh stop the run and create a pass rush, led by linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Without Heyward around, they will have to hope a new front-3 headlined by Larry Ogunjobi is enough.
The Steelers first test without Heyward will come on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Nick Chubb finished Week 1 with over 100 yards rushing, and the Browns were able to dominate the Bengals in the ground game. Deshaun Watson even contributed with 45 yards scrambling on his own account.
Pittsburgh's offense doesn't have the firepower or creativity to win a shootout with any team. That is why they feature the highest-paid defense in football, but that D is now down a star.