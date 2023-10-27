Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson injured, Cam Heyward update Joey Porter Jr. rising
- Joey Porter projected to get more snaps
- A good Cam Heyward injury update
- Diontae Johnson's latest practice status does not bode good news
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson did not practice on Thursday
As transcribed on the Steelers' official injury report on Thursday, wideout Diontae Johnson did not participate in practice.
Johnson is apparently dealing with a hamstring injury despite being a full practice participant on Wednesday. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated his hamstring issue from earlier this season or if it's something new.
Johnson hurt his hamstring in the 2023 season-opener and was placed on injured reserve; he had just returned to practice last week. He has eight catches for 127 yards and no touchdowns in 2023.
Seeing him back on the injury report does not bode well for Johnson's health status moving forward, especially given how fickle hamstring injuries can be.
The Steelers will face the Jaguars on Sunday in Week 8. Johnson's availability for that game will depend on his practice status on Friday, but it's not looking good right now.