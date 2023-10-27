Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson injured, Cam Heyward update Joey Porter Jr. rising
- Joey Porter projected to get more snaps
- A good Cam Heyward injury update
- Diontae Johnson's latest practice status does not bode good news
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Cam Heyward slowly making his way back to the field
Finally, a dose of good news. Steelers defensive star Cam Heyward just took one giant step toward his 2023 return.
The Steelers announced they were opening Heyward's 21-practice window to come off the injured list. Hopefully, the team will be able to activate him to the 53-man roster in due time. The veteran defensive tackle suffered a groin injury in Week 1 that required surgery, and he ended up landing on injured reserve for the start of the season.
On Thursday, Heyward practiced in a limited capacity. At this point, any kind of participation is a good sign.
Pittsburgh has been making do with DeMarvin Leal and Keeanu Benton in the defensive line, yet Heyward's pending return should provide a much-needed boost to the run defense. Through seven weeks, the Steelers' run defense ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed and 27th in average yards per carry allowed.
They'll face a red-hot Travis Etienne and the Jaguars in Week 8; Etienne has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in each of his last three games. Unfortunately, Heyward will be watching the matchup from the sidelines on Sunday, but fans should be ecstatic to see the six-time Pro Bowler back in action in practice this week.