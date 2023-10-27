Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson injured, Cam Heyward update Joey Porter Jr. rising
- Joey Porter projected to get more snaps
- A good Cam Heyward injury update
- Diontae Johnson's latest practice status does not bode good news
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Joey Porter Jr. gets deserved praise
Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. is getting his flowers in 2023.
The 2023 second-rounder was highly lauded by defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who told the media on Thursday that Porter is projected to play more snaps.
Per Austin, the Steelers plan to move the versatile Patrick Peterson around in the defensive lineup as a result of Porter earning more snaps.
One of Porter's most memorable highlights came in an AFC North showdown against the Ravens when he picked off Lamar Jackson on the goal line in the fourth quarter. He's generally been terrific in coverage, allowing just one catch on 10 targets for 12 yards.
However, Porter's tackling could use some refinement. According to Steelers Depot, Porter has recorded a 30.7 percent missed tackle rate so far this season. He missed two key tackles in Week 7's game against the Rams that didn't go unnoticed.
Tackling is something Porter should improve in over time -- call it rookie pains for now.