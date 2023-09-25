Steelers Rumors: Nightmare flight, Matt Canada saves job, Minkah responds
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a nightmare flight after leaving Las Vegas. Matt Canada may have saved his job Sunday night. Minkah Fitzpatrick responds to bad call.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Did Matt Canada save his job?
Pittsburgh's offense looked better than it had all season on Sunday night, as Canada's group scored 23 points, with Kenny Pickett throwing for two touchdowns for the first time in his short career. As sad as those statistics may be, it perhaps points to brighter days ahead for Canada and the Steelers offense. The group was so productive this preseason, only to struggle mightily against the 49ers and Browns. While their opponent should be taken into account -- and the Raiders aren't considered an elite defensive group -- there's certainly much to take away from this game in particular.
Building blocks are important for this Pittsburgh offense. They feature a young OC and quarterback who, more than a year in, are still getting used to working together. Pickett was thought to be one of the more pro-ready quarterbacks in his draft class, but in his rookie season it took some time to adjust to Canada's offense.
Canada's scheme on Sunday night featured more motion than most Steelers fans have ever seen from him. The play-action attack worked beautifully, and also opened up the running game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
Yes, it's only one game, but Canada's back had been against the wall leading into Week 3. Fans literally chanted for the Steelers to fire him a week prior against the Browns. Then, Mike Tomlin seemingly promoted him, giving Canada more direct access to Pickett's development.
Perhaps Tomlin knows something we don't.