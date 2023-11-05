Steelers rumors: Hines Ward advice for Pickens, Canada's future, former Steeler back in NFL
- Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has been reinstated by the NFL
- Hines Ward offers sage advise to disgruntled George Pickens
- Mike Tomlin hints at Matt Canada's future on Steelers' sideline
Martavis Bryant reinstated by NFL after years-long suspension
Martavis Bryant hasn't played NFL football since 2018, when he was suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. A former fourth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bryant was once considered one of the league's bright up-and-coming wideouts.
As a rookie, Bryant hauled in 26 receptions for 549 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 21.1 yards per catch that season. At 6-foot-4, he could climb the ladder for impressive catches in traffic, or he could break open the game with his speed in space. He was part of the Steelers' future, until he wasn't.
Bryant was suspended by the NFL in 2016 for violating the substance abuse policy. He returned in 2017 and eventually made his way to the Oakland Raiders in 2018, but he was then banned indefinitely for another violation. Now, all these years later, the 31-year-old has been officially reinstated by Roger Goodell.
Bryant has interest from NFL teams, per his agent. He played in the XFL over the summer and he has also spent time in the Canadian Football League. While Bryant's prime days are likely behind him, it wouldn't be shocking for a team to at least give him a trial run with their practice squad. His talent popped once upon a time.