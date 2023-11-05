Steelers rumors: Hines Ward advice for Pickens, Canada's future, former Steeler back in NFL
- Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has been reinstated by the NFL
- Hines Ward offers sage advise to disgruntled George Pickens
- Mike Tomlin hints at Matt Canada's future on Steelers' sideline
Mike Tomlin offers vague hint at Matt Canada's future with Pittsburgh
Matt Canada has famously struggled to break the 400-yard threshold in total offense since his arrival in Pittsburgh back in 2021. The Steelers' offense managed 326 yards in Thursday's victory over Tennessee. The Titans put up 340 yards.
As LeBron James helpfully pointed out, the Steelers haven't out-gained a single opponent this season, despite the team's miraculous 5-3 record. There probably isn't a less sustainable winning formula in the NFL, even with the general understanding that Mike Tomlin and that defense can paper over a lot of flaws.
Still, the Steelers beat the Titans 20-16 in what qualifies as one of their best offensive performances on the season. Kenny Pickett looked comfortable under center, completing 19-of-30 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. The run game was the real strong point, however, with Jaylen Warren (11 carries, 88 yards) and Najee Harris (16 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD) both finding room to run behind the Steelers' makeshift offensive line.
Many pointed to Matt Canada's move from the booth to the sideline as a reason for Pittsburgh's improved play. Mike Tomlin was asked after the game if the change had any impact on the game's outcome. He kept his answer quick and to the point.
"Again, we're making moves with the intention of being better."
Sounds like Canada's move to the sideline will stick. There's only so much confidence one can have in Pittsburgh's offense with Canada in charge, but it does stand to reason that a more direct line of communication between Canada, Pickett, and the offensive personnel could lead to a sustained positive difference.
Pittsburgh will put that theory to the test against a beatable Packers defense in Week 10.