Steelers rumors: Kwon Alexander disaster, Pickett struggles, Dobbs mistake
Despite a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer moving forward.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Kwon Alexander suffers a brutal injury
Pittsburgh's defense is already shorthanded minus Minkah Fitzpatrick, who should hopefully return in the next few weeks as critical AFC North matchups against the Browns and Bengals loom. However, the season-ending injury suffered by Kwon Alexander may be just as tough to overcome in some ways.
The Steelers linebacking corps is already down Cole Holcomb. Now without Alexander for the remainder of the 2023 campaign, Pittsburgh will turn to the likes of Mark Robinson and unfamiliar faces.
The star power in Pittsburgh's 3-4 scheme are on the outside, specifically T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The secondary is strong enough thanks to Joey Porter Jr. and Fitzpatrick (when healthy). The middle linebackers rarely get as much praise, but it's obvious when something is off with that group. The Steelers require a lot of their linebackers, including covering receivers, tight ends and running backs in the flat. With Alexander and Holcomb down for the count, others must step in and not miss a beat.
That's easier said than done.