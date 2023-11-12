Steelers rumors: Kwon Alexander disaster, Pickett struggles, Dobbs mistake
Despite a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer moving forward.
By Mark Powell
Steelers rumors: Despite win, Kenny Pickett's struggles remain
Kenny Pickett has nine starts this season and just six touchdown passes. He also has six wins, which means he will continue starting as long as he doesn't turn the ball over. The progress many Steelers fans expected from Pickett this season has not been there. Should he continue playing at this subpar level, Pittsburgh's front office may have to consider taking one of the many young quarterbacks in a loaded draft class.
We have a long wait until April, of course. Pickett's arm talent could shine in the latter half of the 2023 season and put all of this talk to bed. For now, though, he seems to be struggling the most with short-to-intermediate routes. While he'll take the sideline fade route to George Pickens all day long, at some point Pickett is going to have to show he can make throws in the middle of the field.
Pickett is arguably the weakest link on the Steelers offense right now, which is hard to believe from a team which employs Matt Canada. The offensive line has played much better since Broderick Jones was inserted at right tackle. The running backs ran wild on Sunday. The wide receiving corps is full of talent.
Pickett has to play up to his ability soon, or this Steelers team won't be a tough out should they make the playoffs.