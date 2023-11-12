Steelers rumors: Kwon Alexander disaster, Pickett struggles, Dobbs mistake
Despite a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer moving forward.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Letting Josh Dobbs walk looks like a mistake
Before Josh Dobbs was a Minnesota Vikings hero, Cleveland Browns castoff or Arizona Cardinals tanking specialist, he was a Pittsburgh Steeler for several seasons. In fact, Dobbs even gave Mike Tomlin some credit after his first win with the Vikings last week. Now, Dobbs could very well turn out to be a one-season wonder, but at the very least he's earned himself a regular backup gig starting next year.
The Steelers were never going to let Dobbs start over Kenny Pickett. They also have a high-priced backup in Mitch Trubisky, but they missed something with the Tennessee product Dobbs, who at this point is already having a more productive season than Pickett. That says more about Pickett and Matt Canada than Dobbs himself, but it also suggests a lack of insight and player development from the front office and coaching side that should concern Steelers fans.
Dobbs has been everything the Vikings have asked him to be and then some. Should he continue to play at this level, they'll have a serious question to ask themselves come the offseason: Should they draft a Kirk Cousins replacement, or is Dobbs what they've been looking for?
Pittsburgh is one of many teams to miss out on Dobbs talent. The Steelers are by no means alone, but they also employed him for a substantial period of time.