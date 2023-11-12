Updated NFC Playoff picture: Josh Dobbs trade already paying dividends for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are keeping all playoff hopes alive on the back of a brand-new quarterback. Here's where they sit, along with the others in the picture.
By Josh Wilson
The expanded NFL schedule and additional wild card slots in the NFL Playoffs extend the meaningfulness of week-in and week-out football during the regular season. Seven teams from each conference make it in beyond Week 18.
Now 10 weeks into the year, there are few teams to point to and say they're definitively out of the playoff race. That's, in part, why the trade deadline was particularly slow this year... No team wants to sell on talented players when they're still in the thick of it as far as competing for a postseason berth.
Now into the 10th week of the year, though, we certainly know more now than we did a few weeks ago. Playoff positioning is far from guaranteed for any team, especially when injuries can change circumstances on a dime. But with each passing week, the roads into extended play become a bit less expansive.
Here's where things stand so far.
2023 NFC playoff picture in Week 10
There's still plenty of time for things to change at the top of the conference, particularly between the No. 1 and 2 spots separated by just a game. The NFC South winner could change hands multiple times before the regular season calls it quits. Notably, Week 18 features the Falcons and Saints, a game that could very well decide the division and whatever team slides in at the fourth seed.
Here's how the wild card standings look in the NFC:
- Seahawks (5-3)
- Cowboys (5-3)
- Vikings (6-4)
- Commanders (4-5)
- Falcons (4-5)
- Buccaneers (4-5)
- Packers (3-6)
Here, the top three slots make it in. The Seahawks and Cowboys appear formidable, with the Vikings hanging around in there, too. Minnesota traded for Josh Dobbs at the deadline, a low-risk move that appears to have plenty of upside. Dobbs has had one week to consume the Vikings system and playbook, and already appears a valid substitute for the injured Kirk Cousins.
Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a touchdown (no interceptions) on 67 percent completion in Week 10 against the Saints. Mind you, he has yet to throw to the team's top weapon in Justin Jefferson, who should be back within a few weeks.
There's still plenty of jockeying around that could happen in the standings, but each week clarifies things a bit more in the NFC.