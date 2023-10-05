Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada yells at cloud, defensive change, Pickett's status
- Matt Canada does some damage control for a regrettable comment
- The Steelers try out a new linebacker
- Kenny Pickett on track to play in Week 5?
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Kenny Pickett on track to play in Week 5 vs. Ravens
After suffering a bone bruise in Week 4's loss to the Texans, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett appears on track to play on Sunday in a key divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
According to the Steelers' practice report, Pickett was a full participant on Thursday, which is usually a good sign for a player's likelihood of suiting up.
In the Texans game, Pickett injured his left knee on a sack in the third quarter. He visibly limped off the field and couldn't put too much weight on his injured leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, and afterward, it was revealed he had suffered a bone bruise.
With Pickett, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, and others nursing injuries or on IR, the Steelers are going through something of an injury epidemic right now.
If Pickett isn't healthy enough come Sunday, veteran Mitch Trubisky will get the start instead.
Pickett has thrown 200 yards and recorded four touchdowns against four interceptions, and suffice to say, his Year 2 isn't going much better than his rookie campaign. Given that the Steelers have a bye week in Week 6, benching Pickett against Baltimore and letting him recover to full strength feels like the wisest move. Yet, Tomlin doesn't always make the wise move.