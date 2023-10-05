Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada yells at cloud, defensive change, Pickett's status
- Matt Canada does some damage control for a regrettable comment
- The Steelers try out a new linebacker
- Kenny Pickett on track to play in Week 5?
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Pittsburgh could add linebacker depth with Elerson Smith
The Steelers hosted ex-Giants linebacker Elerson Smith for a visit on Wednesday, according to beat reporter Aaron Wilson.
Nothing has come of it yet, but keep an eye on whether Pittsburgh will end up signing the 25-year-old defender, who was a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2021. Smith played just 13 games in two seasons, got injured at Giants' training camp this summer, and was released on an injury settlement.
Smith recorded no sacks during his time in New York; he was more valuable as a special teams stud and played 145 snaps on the Giants' special teams in total.
If the Steelers decide to sign Smith this season, he'll likely start out on Pittsburgh's special teams corps before trying to play his way into a rotational role.