Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada speaks, Minkah defends himself, more Pickens drama
Matt Canada spoke up on the Steelers offensive woes, Minkah Fitzpatrick defends himself from Browns fans, George Pickens kept out of the Pittsburgh gameplan.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Is Pittsburgh leaving George Pickens out of the gameplan?
George Pickens was featured in just about the only positive Steelers offensive play on Monday night, in which he scored a 70-plus yard touchdown. Kenny Pickett found him in stride, and the Cleveland defense never stood a chance as the Georgia product galloped past the secondary. However, it begs to question why Pickens isn't featured in the deep passing game more frequently.
"Why aren’t they even looking his way? They aren’t even looking his way in the progression. He should be the centerpiece to the offense. He should be the guy that they are constantly looking to get the ball to creative ways, handoffs, bubble screens, short passes, long passes. This guy is one of the most dangerous players in all football. And they won’t make him the centerpiece of the offense," Mike Florio said on 93.7 The Fan. "And I don’t get it. It’s either that they don’t realize what they have or the theory that I articulated on PFT Live: They kind of don’t want to create a contractual monster with George Pickens because they would if they use him to his full extent."
The answer to Florio's question, of course, is Canada, who schemes the offense a certain way. Should he try to get Pickens more involved? Of course. Will he? Well, that's hard to say, because what seems like conventional knowledge to me is often a mystery to Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.