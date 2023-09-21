Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada speaks, Minkah defends himself, more Pickens drama
Matt Canada spoke up on the Steelers offensive woes, Minkah Fitzpatrick defends himself from Browns fans, George Pickens kept out of the Pittsburgh gameplan.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick defends himself from Browns fans
Minkah Fitzptrick was on the other end of the hit which injured Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, thus knocking him out for the rest of the season. Minkah went low, while another Steelers defender went high. The replay itself is far too gruesome to watch again, though it was a relatively standard hit by NFL standards. Fitzpatrick was forced to go low on a powerful runner. It's how he was taught to tackle.
"It's very unfortunate. It's a tough, tough injury," Fitzpatrick said, per ESPN.com. "Unfortunately, part of the game that we play. I know there's people that (thought I) had ill will behind the tackle. It's not the case whatsoever. I'm a guy that's a competitor who's going to go out there and play the game. I'm chippy. I'm edgy, of course, but I'm not a dirty player. I'm not going to sit here and defend my character. I know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am. I've played against him a bunch in the past. Five years, two times a year. I love competing against him. He brings the best out of me, and I bring the best out of him."
Fitzpatrick denies assertions from Browns fans that he was trying to injure Chubb. While Steelers-Browns is a rivalry, there is mutual respect there. Fitzpatrick is a competitor, and by no means would he want to take a shot at Cleveland's best player and ruin their season in Week 2.
"No chance that I would ever try to purposefully injure somebody. Unfortunate event," Fitzpatrick said. "We play a physical game. People get hurt, and you know, people sit behind a screen and tell me how I shoulda done it or what they would have done and they've never played the game. It's a fast game. Things happen."
Fitzpatrick went on to say he doesn't regret the hit itself, which is sure to rub Cleveland the wrong way. He's not wrong, though.