Steelers rumors: Matt Canada replacement ghosted, Kenny Pickett bye week plans, T.J. Watt sack record?

By Josh Wilson
Kenny Pickett's bye week plans?
The Steelers have an early bye week with no Week 6 game. Coming off an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens, you might prefer to play and ride out that momentum, but the Steelers don't have much of a choice. They have to take the opportunity to rest up before they have 12 straight games on the back-half of the year.
So, what will players do this bye week? One former Steelers player thinks the team should send Kenny Pickett to the Bahamas for a vacation.
Chris Hoke said, "I would send him to the Bahamas for a week. Let him clear his mind a little bit (H/T Steelers Depot)."
Hoke went on to insert that, while Pickett could spend the time looking at film and the playbook, would that do much good at this stage in the season? He went through training camp, he's played several games at this point. Letting his mind and body rest and rejuvenate could truly be the best thing for him.
If you see Pickett getting on a plane to an island somewhere, do let us know...