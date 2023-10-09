Steelers rumors: Matt Canada replacement ghosted, Kenny Pickett bye week plans, T.J. Watt sack record?
- Could T.J. Watt break the single-season sack record?
- A former player has an interesting idea for Kenny Pickett's bye week
- One former coordinator/player wants to take Matt Canada's job
By Josh Wilson
Byron Leftwitch wants to be the Steelers offensive coordinator, but is being ignored
Byron Leftwitch is a confounding figure in NFL circles. Looking purely at his body of work at the playing and coaching ranks, he appears to be worthy of a shot, and is clearly interested in joining a coaching staff.
Yet, Leftwitch was canned in Tampa Bay after a bad final year for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but some of that appeared to be more a changing of eras than Leftwitch being an actual failure at the job.
Yet, it seems as though the stench of that season does not wash off very easily, because Leftwitch, who secured several interviews in 2021 with no offers to become a head coach, remains unemployed. The Jaguars, Saints, and Bears interviewed him after the 2021 season. It's unclear why none of those opportunities materialized.
He smells blood in the water with the Steelers and Matt Canada, and is already throwing his name in the ring as a replacement idea. Leftwitch spent 2010 and 2012 as a backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers, apparently, though, have ghosted him, ignoring his requests to join the team.
Leftwitch interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for the job Todd Monken now occupies before this season began. Could be an opportunity to stick it to a division rival if the Steelers were to hire him and he performed well...
Ultimately, Leftwitch is probably no overnight solution to offensive woes. None exists for Pittsburgh at this juncture, all the quality replacements are already employed.