Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris trade, Broderick Jones mistake, Antonio Brown trouble

By Mark Powell
Would the Steelers ever consider trading Najee Harris?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stacked backfield with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. It's an embarrassment of riches if the offensive line can ever get their act together. According to one analyst, it might make sense for Pittsburgh to consider moving off of Harris now in hopes of giving Warren more carries.
“This might seem a little surprising, but the Steelers might want to transition running back Jaylen Warren into that starting spot and consider sending Harris to a team that could better utilize his talents,” USA Today analyst Cory Woodruff wrote. “Harris hasn’t quite been the thousand-yard rusher we’ve gotten used to this season, and it’d be very easy to see a Super Bowl-caliber team calling up the Steelers and seeing if Harris is available. Pittsburgh could probably get a second-round pick in return, and some team would get a proven running back in Harris to help a postseason run.”
There's some merit to what Woodruff is saying. Harris only has a few years left on his rookie deal, and eventially the Steelers are going to have to make a very tough decision: Do they pay their bell-cow or go with the cheaper and more explosive player in Warren? Harris won't like the right answer to that question.
The NFL is a business, and were Pittsburgh not surprisingly sitting near the top of the AFC North, then perhaps they would discuss trading Harris. But if they were to deal him without a replacement plan in place, they'd be leaving Warren on an island with very uninspiring backup options.
With that in mind, trading Harris right now is unlikely to happen.