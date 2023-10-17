Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris trade, Broderick Jones mistake, Antonio Brown trouble
- Would the Steelers actually consider trading Najee Harris?
- Why benching Broderick Jones is a mistake.
- Antonio Brown is in trouble...again.
By Mark Powell
Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in trouble again
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested for failing to pay child report, per TMZ and The Athletic. Brown reportedly owes up to $31,000 in child support, and the mother of his child wants him arrested.
“I do want him arrested,” Brown’s former partner, Wiltrice Jackson, told TMZ. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”
Brown's NFL career is pretty much over at this point. The former Steelers, Patriots and Buccaneers wide receiver (I guess we can throw Raiders in there as well) went down a dark path following his departure from Pittsburgh. He did win a Super Bowl in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2022, he was released by Tampa Bay for storming off the field in a game against the New York Jets.
"By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he'd be in her corner to support her," Jackson continued.
A judge has ordered for Brown to be arrested for quite some time now. Rather, it has yet to occur.