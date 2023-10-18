Steelers Rumors: New OC coming, Desmond King replacement, Diontae Johnson status
The Steelers could have a Matt Canada replacement in mind, Desmond King has been let go and replaced. Diontae Johnson could be ready to do for Sunday.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Will Diontae Johnson be ready for Sunday?
Diontae Johnson hasn't practiced since the Steelers season-opening loss against the San Francisco 49ers. While the team is now 3-2, sitting in second place in the AFC North, Pittsburgh has a tough task ahead of them vs the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
Johnson could be ready to go by game time, though it won't be an easy task. Johnson mentioned that he hopes to play, but he'll need clearance from the team's medical staff beforehand. Expect him to be a game-time decision. Johnson also expressed confidence in fellow wide receiver George Pickens.
“George is going to be George out there,” Johnson said. “Me and him on the field at the same time, we feed off each other. When he makes a play, I make a play. I love that. I love when he makes a play. That gets me hype and vice versa.”
Pickens has come through in some large moments prior to the bye week, including against the Baltimore Ravens, when the Steelers were able to defeat their rivals in a fourth quarter comeback. The Steelers offense hasn't looked right all year, but Johnson thinks he can make a difference.
“Really we’ve just got to start fast,” Johnson said. “That’s been our main focus is starting fast. If we don’t come out and start fast, we have to play behind the sticks and it’s going to be a tough, long game. But if we come out there and start fast, everything will be fine.”
Johnson was Pittsburgh's No. 1 option prior to the season. Perhaps his return can bring Pickett some comfort he was previously lacking.