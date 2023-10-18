Steelers Rumors: New OC coming, Desmond King replacement, Diontae Johnson status
The Steelers could have a Matt Canada replacement in mind, Desmond King has been let go and replaced. Diontae Johnson could be ready to do for Sunday.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers rumors: Desmond King is gone and replaced
The Steelers were floating Desmond King in trade rumors, but ultimately could not find a partner for the veteran cornerback. Pittsburgh signed the former Iowa Hawkeye as the 53rd player on their roster. He made an appearance in just one play, and it didn't particularly go well. So, King is out.
To replace King, Pittsburgh signed cornerback Darius Rush off of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He will likely take King's spot on the roster eventually, as the Steelers need secondary depth.
Per the Steelers official press release, "Rush played collegiately at the University of South Carolina where he began his career as a receiver, but switched to cornerback. He appeared in 43 games, starting 21 of them. He recorded 74 tackles, including 60 solo stops, 15 passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. In 2022 he started nine games, recording a career-high 38 tackles, 28 of them solo stops."
So, perhaps Rush won't be the same pushover King was, or he'll fit better in this secondary group.