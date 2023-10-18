Steelers Rumors: New OC coming, Desmond King replacement, Diontae Johnson status
The Steelers could have a Matt Canada replacement in mind, Desmond King has been let go and replaced. Diontae Johnson could be ready to do for Sunday.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: A former player could replace Matt Canada?
With the news that Matt Canada is unlikely to be let go until the end of the season, many potential replacements have been named, including Jon Gruden. As FanSided's Chris Kline noted, replacing Canada with a problematic figure in Gruden doesn't make a lot of sense, despite his ability as a play caller.
"The Steelers would be replacing one mediocre coach without another, more problematic mediocre coach in the instance of a Canada-Gruden swap. Tomlin deserves some creative freedom when building out his coaching staff, but it’s time to get rid of Canada and definitely not time to bring the beleaguered Gruden into the mix. Pittsburgh should avoid this outcome at all costs."
There are plenty of alternatives for Mike Tomlin to consider, including Byron Leftwich, who has reportedly thrown his name into the mix. Former Steeler Antwaan Randle El is an intriguing option, as well. Randle El is the Lions receivers coach, and is thriving in Detroit. Were Ben Johnson to leave for a head coaching job after this season in Detroit, Randle El will receive plenty of attention as a possible replacement.
Instead, he could leave for Pittsburgh, which makes a lot of sense if Tomlin and Pittsburgh are willing to stay loyal.