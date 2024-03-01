Steelers rumors: NFL draft target, ‘full faith’ in Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris’ future
- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan is non-committal on Najee Harris' future.
- He also seems to be in full support of Kenny Pickett being their starter next season.
- In other Khan news, where could the Steelers be leaning in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By John Buhler
Pittsburgh Steelers rumors: A potential NFL Draft target in the works?
One position group the Steelers are looking pretty hard at in the NFL Draft would have to be inside linebacker. Of course, they would be... These are the Steelers we're talking about. However, there are some fairly interesting prospects to be had at that particular position group in any of the first three rounds. The Steelers Depot staff outlined the following for linebackers as possible draft candidates.
- Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
- Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson
- Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper
- Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg
While Tommy Eichenberg and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have obvious NFL pedigrees, Colson and Cooper were fantastic players in major conferences as well. The Steelers have had great success in recent years drafting players who have relatives who also played in the NFL (Joey Porter Jr., Connor Heyward, etc.). The front office also seems to value being a dominant player in a major conference.
One of the things that the Steelers have done well historically is draft well. Whether it be wide receivers, running backs or linemen with grit, Pittsburgh has been able to build championship-caliber teams upon that. However, ever since Kevin Colbert retired and Omar Khan took over, I have become less impressed with the current football operation in Pittsburgh. I know what this team is capable of.
Maybe one of these four inside linebacker prospects can be a catalyst for change in the Steel City?