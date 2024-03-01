Steelers rumors: NFL draft target, ‘full faith’ in Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris’ future
By John Buhler
Pittsburgh Steelers rumors: Omar Khan is all-in on Kenny Pickett at QB
Despite not living up his draft status as a first-round pick out of Pittsburgh the last two years, Kenny PIckett is in all likelihood going to be the starting quarterback for the Steelers for yet another season. He may have only been the No. 20 overall pick, but the Steelers have already invested so much capital in Pickett to give up on him after only two years. Still, his play just isn't good enough anymore.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Omar Khan told reporters that he has "full faith" in Pickett at QB1.
Maybe the third year is the charm for The Fake Slide King? In theory, I have no problem with having him be the starting quarterback for now, so long as you bring in competition to pull the very best out of him. Unfortunately, it does not seem as though the Steelers are all that interested in bringing in someone of substance to honestly compete with Pickett. Look for Mason Rudolph to return... again.
What you have to remember is that poor quarterback play and talent evaluation contributed massively to Arthur Smith no longer being the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Why would he take the Steelers job if he didn't think he could reinvent himself as a play-caller with superior quarterback play? You have to wonder if the Steelers don't want to admit that Pickett is about to be a huge bust.
Anything other than running it back at quarterback will be an improvement for the Steelers this year.