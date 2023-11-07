Steelers Rumors: Tomlin on Pickens drama, Minkah return, Pickett criticism
- Mike Tomlin confirms George Pickens' frustrations
- Minkah Fitzpatrick's status for Week 10
- Colin Cowherd criticizes Kenny Pickett
Colin Cowherd criticizes QB Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is under the proverbial microscope. Fans have pointed the finger at offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the team's struggles not just this year but the previous seasons. But fans are also skeptical over quarterback Kenny Pickett, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While he showed flashes at points, he hasn't shown to be a surefire top quarterback in the league.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said last Friday after the team's 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans that the Steelers are stuck with Pickett because of their loyalty to their players.
"The Steelers loyal to a fault are going to ride local guy, Kenny Pickett for years to the very end, like they did (with) Big Ben," said Cowherd, h/t Sports Illustrated. "They’re going to convince themselves we’re going to get there. Big Ben’s last seven, eight years, fairy tale. Nobody bought it except you. And nobody thinks Kenny Pickett’s got the arm, the juice, the it, nobody because he doesn’t. He was a third-round pick they reached on because they were desperate at quarterback because Big Ben scared them every time they considered drafting his heir apparent. And so they’re left with a nice kid, a local kid who’s a B- at almost everything."
A harsh assessment from Cowherd, who calls Pickett a third-round talent. The quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft was notoriously weak, but Pickett was considered the most pro-ready. And the fit with the Steelers made sense, as Ben Roethlisberger had retired, and the team brought in veteran Mitch Trubisky to start.
Pickett hasn't been lighting up the league through his first two seasons in the NFL. He showed promise late in his rookie year with comeback wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens on the team's final drives. But the numbers haven't been there.
In eight games, Pickett has thrown for 1,490 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes.
The team still has time to determine whether Pickett can be their long-term answer. It's easy to say he's a bust, and the team should move on from him. The thing is, the Steelers are sitting in playoff position with a 5-3 record entering Week 10.