Steelers Rumors: Tomlin on Pickens drama, Minkah return, Pickett criticism
- Mike Tomlin confirms George Pickens' frustrations
- Minkah Fitzpatrick's status for Week 10
- Colin Cowherd criticizes Kenny Pickett
By Scott Rogust
Mike Tomlin's monitoring a potential Minkah Fitzpatrick return in Week 10
Back in Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw quarterback Kenny Pickett leave the game due to a rib injury on a hit by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also left that game due to a hamstring injury. Unlike Pickett, Fitzpatrick was not able to play in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, and head coach Mike Tomlin couldn't provide a definitive idea on when he could return.
So, what about their Week 10 game against the 3-5 Green Bay Packers?
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Tomlin said, via Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, that Fitzpatrick "is improving." But when asked if he would be good to go for Week 10, the head coach said, "We'll see."
So, nothing definitive as of yet, but there could be a clearer answer later on in the week. An easy way to do so is to check the team's injury report and Fitzpatrick's practice designation throughout the week.
Last week, Fitzpatrick didn't practice in one game, which isn't surprising considering the Steelers were on a short week and playing with the Titans on Thursday night.
This season, Fitzpatrick recorded 54 combined tackles (37 solo, 17 assisted) and two passes defended in seven starts. In pass coverage, Fitzpatrick allowed 16 receptions for 229 yards and zero touchdowns on 26 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
Be sure to follow the team's injury report during their practices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to see if there is a realistic chance Fitzpatrick will return.