Steelers rumors: WR target in view, Another already signed, Pickett more valuable than Fields?
- Steelers are trying to lure a wide receiver to Steel City
- They've already signed another to get Russell Wilson an early fresh weapon
- Kenny Pickett was a more tenable trade piece than Justin Fields
By Josh Wilson
Steelers trying to scoop up Tyler Boyd, mutual interest
The Steelers are one of several teams trying to scoop up a former divisional rival: wide receiver Tyler Boyd. Boyd spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals thus far, and has been on the downturn in terms of total yardage the last few seasons. He's been squeezed out by more preferred options that have come to Cincinnati, like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports the Steelers and Tyler Boyd have mutual interest.
Boyd is a Pitt alum and grew up in Pittsburgh, so the Steelers have a clear advantage that other localities just can't replicate. Kaboly also suggests, though, that there are threats to sign Boyd outside Pittsburgh and it's not a foregone conclusion that the Steelers will get him. The Chiefs are in, with Kaboly calling them the "biggest threats" and says the Jets are a "dark horse."
Boyd still projects to be a good receiver based on his per reception yardage the last few years which has stayed above 10.0 per, despite his targets per game diminishing as the receiving room has gotten more crowded in Cincy. Somewhat alarmingly, though, his yards per touch have fallen in the last few years.
Boyd may not be a WR1 at this stage in his career, but there's value in a sticks-moving receiver like Boyd for Wilson to have. Boyd still brought in nearly 30 first-down plays for the Bengals last year, and has averaged just under 38 first downs per season the last four years with little variance.