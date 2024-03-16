Steelers rumors: WR target in view, Another already signed, Pickett more valuable than Fields?
- Steelers are trying to lure a wide receiver to Steel City
- They've already signed another to get Russell Wilson an early fresh weapon
- Kenny Pickett was a more tenable trade piece than Justin Fields
By Josh Wilson
Steelers add a veteran to the WR room
The Steelers have added Van Jefferson to the squad. Jefferson is a fourth-year receiver and former second-round pick that hasn't quite emerged to the ceiling his draft positioning profiled him at just yet.
Gerry Dulac was first to report, with indications that the move is for depth purposes.
Jefferson has spent most of his career with the Rams but took a short stop with the Atlanta Falcons when he was traded last season. His best season was 2021 where he accrued over 800 total yards, 16.0 yards per reception, and 15.8 yards per touch.
With limited targets in 2023 and a bounce between two teams and systems, it's tough to get a good read on what Jefferson can bring to the team at this stage in his career. Barring a shock jump, he won't be competing for the top receiving slot, and likely won't get many starts either.
Perhaps the most important thing he brings is playoff experience, having been on the Rams Super Bowl-winning squad. He knows what it's like to work with a veteran, Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Matt Stafford, and that may work to his advantage in playing with Russell Wilson.