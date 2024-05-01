Stephen A. Smith revokes right to comment on baseball with brainless injury take
Mike Trout will be out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. When discussing the injury on First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave a rather bold and uneducated take.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Angels are going to be without their superstar for a while as three-time American League MVP Mike Trout has been placed on the injured list with a torn meniscus. Trout has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, all while remaining a member of a team that hasn't finished above .500 since 2015.
Injuries are certainly on the rise in baseball this year, and several great players have already gone down. On Wednesday morning's episode of First Take, however, Stephen A. Smith chimed in on the situation and gave a bold and foolish take.
"What the hell are you doing to take care of yourself?" Smith said. "Always injured. I mean, damn, it's baseball. What are we talking about here? It's not football. It's not boxing. It's not the UFC. You're not running up and down the court 94 feet in basketball for 82 nights a year."
Stephen A. gives uneducated take on Mike Trout's injury
This take is certainly an uneducated one, especially when Smith begins talking about basketball being a sport where players run up and down the court for 82 games.
The difference between basketball and baseball is that there are often times several nights off in between games in basketball, whereas there are fewer off-days and more games in baseball in the same six-month time frame.
The NBA season is 82 games long. The MLB season is 162 games long.
Baseball may not necessarily be the most physically demanding sport, but Smith's assessment that "this is baseball," and baseball is not physically demanding at all is completely inaccurate. Baseball, like all sports, takes time and skill to master. Players have to go through many different things over the course of a 162-game season. The notion that baseball is easy is simply not true.
Trout is also aging and has been in the league for 13 years. Times change, players change, and the game changes. Some players aren't as lucky as others. Perhaps Trout needs to make a few adjustments, but Smith seems to think that he isn't working hard enough to stay on the field, and that isn't the case. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy.
Fortunately, the surgery on his knee won't take him out for the rest of the season, and he should ultimately return.