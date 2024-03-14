Takeaways from Norfolk State's 75-43 blowout win against South Carolina State in MEAC tournament opener
Norfolk State is on a mission to clinch their second NCAA tournament berth and they took care of business by defeating South Carolina State, in the first round of the MEAC tournament.
No. 1 Norfolk State opened up the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament with a dominant 75-43 win against No. 8 South Carolina State. The Spartans are looking to capture an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.
NSU entered the tournament on a 12-game winning streak and with a 24-5 overall record. The team also clinched their third MEAC regular season crown.
On the flip side, the South Carolina State Bulldogs entered the game on a four-game losing streak and a 2-27 record. Despite losing in the opening round, they challenged NSU for the majority of the first quarter.
NSU's Diamond Johnson (19 points) and Kierra Wheeler (19 points) lead the team in scoring while Danaijah Williams (10 points), also contributed. The team got off to a slow start and struggled to extend the lead early because of turnovers and missed scoring opportunities.
As the Lady Spartans gear up for the second round, they will await the winner between No. 4 Coppin State University and No. 5 University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Here are three take aways from game one of the MEAC tournament.
3. Spartan defensive pressure
Norfolk started off the first quarter a bit sluggish while they trailed South Carolina State until the seven-minute mark (7:49). However, Spartans head coach Larry Vickers made the adjustment to full-court press the rest of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled to handle the press due to the Lady Spartan's length and size. Often when they broke the press, they struggled to knock down open shots.
At the end of the first half Norfolk State had forced 17 turnovers and scored 18 points off of turnovers. The Lady Spartans expanded the lead in the third quarter and didn’t look back.
NSU continued to press for the remainder of the game which forced South Carolina State into taking bad shots. It also affected their ability to get into their offense. That pressure was the difference.
2. Bulldog Shooting Woes
Although Norfolk State played excellent defense, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to shoot from the floor. Cassandra Colon (9 points) led the team in scoring but it was not enough to keep the team in the game.
SCSU shot 34.9 percent from the floor and wasn't able to create any space. The Lady Spartans jammed the passing lanes. Mullins and Wheeler anchored the defense for NSU and clogged the paint making it difficult for SCSU to score.
This offseason it will be imperative for South Carolina State to recruit players who can attack the rim and knock shots down from beyond the arc, stretching the defense and expanding the floor.
Norfolk was able to settle into the game because of their overall roster depth and their ability to score from all area of the floor. They were able to slow the game down with their post-play or speed it up with their fast break ability.
1. Behold the Green & Gold
Norfolk State displayed their overall depth and ability to beat teams in a variety of ways. Their perimeter defense is something that they hang their hats on. They make it hard for other teams to establish their presence in the post because of their size.
Anyone on the Lady Spartans can carry the offensive load but they are constantly moving the ball. Coach Vickers normally plays a seven-women rotation and can rely on the bench to contribute at a high level.
Wheeler (7 rebounds) and Mullins (3 rebounds) dominated the game on the boards and the defensive side of the ball. All game they were communicating on the defensive end and setting the tone; not to mention guards Johnson, Niya Fields, were living on the pick-and-roll and picking apart the Lady Bulldogs' defense.
NSU is a well-balanced team and used this game to get the kinks out from the mini-break after the regular season ended on March 7. Norfolk will face the winner of the No. 4 Coppin State and No. 5 Eastern Shore match-up on Friday at noon EST.