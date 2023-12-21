Norfolk State Spartans: Kierra Wheeler continues to be X-Factor in team's success
Norfolk State is off to a strong start in the 2023-24 season, with Kierra Wheeler leading the team by dominating in the post and making plays on offense.
By Nick Andre
Many basketball fans came to know the name Kierra Wheeler during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. After Norfolk State was eliminated by the South Carolina Gamecocks, head coach Dawn Staley walked into the opponents’ locker room to give props to her competitor. The game was a 72-40 blowout loss for Norfolk State but there was something about Wheeler that stood out and left everyone impressed.
Playing in the NCAA Tournament was a new atmosphere for the sophomore center. It was an opportunity for her to show her value as a post-player on the highest stage. While the game was a South Carolina victory, Norfolk State had their moments where they had momentum. Their zone defense had its shining moments and they were able to force turnovers which led to transition baskets.
As for Wheeler, she had the assignment of overcoming the physical interior presence of South Carolina. Despite being outmatched by players like Aaliyah Boston, Brea Beal, and others, she was able to hold her own. She battled under the basket for rebounds as well as finishing inside. Wheeler finished the contest with 13 points and 8 rebounds in the loss. However, it was a great experience for her and her team to battle against the best team in the country.
Norfolk State and Kierra Wheeler are building off last season's NCAA Tournament appearance
Since that defeat in the NCAA Tournament, Norfolk State has gotten off to a good start to the 2023-24 season. Head coach Larry Vickers continues to lead this program in the right direction. He’s able to recruit top-tier players and help elevate their games. It's why junior guard Diamon Johnson decided to transfer to Vickers’ program from NC State.
The Spartans have begun the season at 8-4. So far, they’re first in the MEAC in points allowed with 57.8 points while also ranking top five in offense. Through 12 games, the Spartans have taken down teams like Colgate, Drexel, and several others to add to their success.
Kierra Wheeler has continued to be the x-factor behind Norfolk State’s early success. She continues to elevate her game on both ends of the floor, allowing her to be one of the more exciting prospects in the country.
What stands out when it comes to Wheeler is her size and mobility. Her size allows her to match up against most centers in college basketball while her mobility on offense can beat defenders. Wheeler continues to thrive in the post as she can either score on face-ups or back her way to the basket. Let's also not forget her development in putting the ball on the floor and making plays. Running the offense through her has continued to lead Norfolk State in the right direction.
Wheeler is averaging 17.7 points per game along with 10 rebounds and one block. She’s recorded four double-doubles early in the season and continues to set the tone for Norfolk State. In the Spartans’ recent game against High Point, Wheeler erupted for a dominant 33-point 17-rebound performance. Once she establishes herself inside the paint, it’s nearly impossible to contain her. Wheeler was locked in the entire night. Even when her team fell into a slump, the Spartans looked to their star player to help them get over the hump.
As the season progresses, fans should keep their eyes on Kierra Wheeler and the Norfolk State Spartans. This team plays terrific basketball on both ends and always fights through adversity. Is there a chance at another NCAA Tournament run? The results will soon come as the season continues.