4 intriguing transfer portal destinations for Taulia Tagovailoa
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa is now the hottest quarterback on the transfer market. Where could he land?
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
This may be the least intriguing because it's the most obvious choice. Tagovailoa started his college career for the Crimson Tide. His brother won a national championship for Nick Saban and Alabama back in 2018 as well.
Alabama had trouble all season getting production from the quarterback position. Early on, they benched Jalen Milroe and tried out both Notre Dame transfer (and now soon-to-be Notre Dame lacrosse player) Tyler Buchner as well as freshman Ty Simpson.
Neither impressed against South Florida, giving the ball back to Milroe to helm the offense. That was the case for the rest of the year, including in the SEC Championship. But in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal against Michigan, Milroe started and finished the game with just 116 yards passing in the eventual loss.
Saban is in need of star power at quarterback, and someone who can sling the football. Taulia Tagovailoa has the name and experience to provide him with both and help the team not only get back to the Playoff, but potentially get Saban his eighth national championship ring.