4 intriguing transfer portal destinations for Taulia Tagovailoa
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa is now the hottest quarterback on the transfer market. Where could he land?
2. Auburn Tigers
This would be poetic for so many reasons. For starters, Maryalnd's final win of the season was a 31-13 victory over Auburn in the Music City Bowl. Granted this was without Taulia Tagovailoa at the helm since he was already planning his transfer. Yet, it would be intriguing to see Tagovailoa as the Auburn starter in the first game of 2024.
The other wrinkle to this is that Auburn is the arch-rival of Alabama. As if it wasn't enough to throw up the middle finger on his way to Maryland, Taulia can rub some salt in that still-open wound by playing for the Tigers in 2024. Even more so, if Tagovailoa can lead Auburn to victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Payton Thorne is scheduled to be the starter for Auburn next season, but he was more than underwhelming in 2023. He completed just 61.1% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season. Tagovailoa would walk onto campus to marching bands and standing applause for what he represents.
The Tigers were 11-14 the past two seasons and they need something to light a fire under this team. Tagovailoa can ignite a campus and an entire fan base by choosing to play there. Jarquez Hunter will return at running back, and Freeze has made substantial improvements to the pass-catching corps.
Auburn will need more help and will need to aggressively go after top high school talent and transfer portal players to build a contender, but the addition of Tagovailoa would be a great start.