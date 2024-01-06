4 intriguing transfer portal destinations for Taulia Tagovailoa
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa is now the hottest quarterback on the transfer market. Where could he land?
3. Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes are another logical choice for Taulia Tagovailoa. He'd be living in the same city as his brother (Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, in case you needed that) and would have easy access to NFL facilities and coaches when not on campus. For a player desperately trying to increase his draft stock, being in front of and in the ear of Mike McDaniel at times would certainly be a plus.
Miami is also in need of a quarterback and were considered at one point the front-runner for Cam Ward. With Ward now off to the NFL, they can turn their sights to Tagovailoa.
The team managed 3,354 yards passing and 23 touchdowns between three players in 2023. With the most productive (Tyler Van Dyke) off to Wisconsin, it makes all the sense in the world to bring in Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns for Maryland last year.
Miami finished the year 7-6 after ending their season by losing to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, 31-24. They bring back their starters at running back and wide receiver and give Tagovailoa plenty of weapons to help the team contend for the College Football Playoff.