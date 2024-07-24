Team USA rounds into Olympics form just in time, even without Brittney Griner
Team USA faced a fierce Team WNBA squad last weekend during the WNBA All-Star games. The All-Stars humbled the Olympians after a 117-109 loss. It was publicized across the sports world after the loss, making many question whether these are the right players that the US is sending to Paris.
They had one game to prove that before they ventured to Paris for the Olympics to begin group play. That was against Germany in London on Tuesday for its only international warmup before the Olympics. The USA dominated and blew by Germany with an 84-57 win.
Brittney Griner wasn't out on the floor during the game against Germany after playing 14 minutes and recording 10 points in Saturday's game against Team WNBA. It was reported that Griner sat out of the game for rest. But the frontcourt was in no trouble without the center. That's because A'ja Wilson is on the team. Wilson dominated the game, dropping 19 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds; she notched a double-double at halftime. Not to forget that Breanna Stewart is also on the floor and contributed 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Six-time Olympian Diana Taurasi led the team and started the game off with a 3-pointer less than a minute into the game. Taurasi ended the game with five points, two rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes in the starting lineup. With Taurasi on the roster, the U.S. is 38-0 in Olympic play.
The ball movement for Team USA was crucial. Of their 30 made field goals, 27 were assisted on and showed outstanding efficiency for the squad that struggled before. But it was a early lead that the U.S. had as they had a 22-9 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.
While they played against a new Germany team as they will be making their first appearance in the Olympics, the Germans still showed power in the second quarter and came within seven points. But at halftime the Americans were able to build the lead back up to 44-32.
For Germany, three WNBA players are featured: Leonie Fiebich, Satou Sabally, and Nyara Sabally. It was Luisa Geiselsoder who led Germany with 13 points.
However, when the second half hit, the U.S. showed no signs of stopping. They began scoring the first seven points and never saw their lead fall. The shooting for Team USA can use work though. They shot 41.7 percent from the field but also played strong defense as they held Germany to 29.4 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
The turnovers resulted in many points as they outscored Germany 25-5 in fast-break points.
Now that the U.S. has its confidence back after this bounce-back cruise in London, the team seeks to maintain its dominant run in Olympics history. Team USA is riding for its eighth straight gold medal, as they have won every Olympics since 1996.
Group-stage games begin in Paris for Team USA as they are in the Olympic Group C competition. The games will kick off for the squad on Monday, July 29 against Japan.